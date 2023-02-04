Deoghar (Jharkhand): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that demographic change in Jharkhand has seen the percentage of Adivasi' (tribal) population declining during the Hemant Soren government's tenure in power. Addressing a BJP rally here, the senior party leader claimed that the population of Adivasis has deceased from 35 per cent to 24 per cent due to massive infiltration from across the international border.

He alleged that infiltrators were grabbing land in the state after marrying tribal women. The Hemant Soren government is the most corrupt in the country. Resources are being looted using railway wagons and tractors. People will unseat this government from power in the state, he said. Shah said the BJP will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the elections next year.

Referring to the killing of a class 12 student, who was burnt alive by her stalker in Dumka last year, Shah said, Adivasi girls are being murdered while the Hemant Soren government is indulging in politics of appeasement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also take part in the centenary celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth, besides paying obeisance at the famed Baba Baidyanath Temple, as per an official statement.

"The Union home minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a Rs 300-crore nano urea plant of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO)," the company's Managing Director U S Awasthi told PTI. This will be the fifth nano urea plant in the country, he said. Shah will then address the 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' of the BJP, an opposition party in Jharkhand.

He will also be participating in the centenary celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth in Deoghar, the official statement said. Shah's visit is considered crucial in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls due next year. He had visited Chaibasa in January and called upon the Hemant Soren government to stop infiltrators from other countries, who he said were "out to grab land in Jharkhand by marrying tribal women".

The saffron party, in alliance with AJSU Party, had bagged 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the Congress and JMM bagged one constituency each. (PTI)