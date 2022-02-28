Jamtara: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has recovered the bodies of all 14 missing people who drowned in the boat accident of Jamtara after the 5-day long rescue operation. The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after identification and post-mortem.

The 14 bodies have been identified as Manesh Mandal, Boat Driver, Mofiz Ansari, Rasik Baski, Pandeshwar Maholi, Rashid Ansari, Afroz Ansari, Vinod Mohali, Tanveer Alam, Halima Khatoon, Abul Ansari, Zubeida Bibi, Rahala Bibi, Gulasfa Khatoon, and Ashraf Ansari.

Earlier on Sunday, five bodies were retrieved from the river, while on Saturday, the body of a woman was recovered by the NDRF, and 8 bodies were recovered on Monday.

The boat capsized in the Jamtara-Birgaon Barakar river at around 6 pm on February 24, and all the people aboard drowned in the river, four people somehow saved their lives by swimming but the remaining 14 people got drowned in the river.

The boat was sailing from Dhanbad, Nirsa, Bidabediya Ghat to Jamtara Birgaon, during which suddenly the balance of the boat got disturbed after strong winds, storms, and rain. Thereafter, Deoghar, Patna, and Ranchi NDRF team jointly conducted the rescue operation.

Talking to ETV India, the Commandant of NDRF, who was leading the rescue operation, said that initially there was a problem due to the lack of accurate location of the accident.

Also Read: NDRF recovers six dead bodies in riverboat accident in Jharkhand