Ranchi: In the aftermath of the June 10 violence, police on Thursday took precaution measures and barricaded several areas in Ranchi, ahead of Friday prayers. Meanwhile, Section 144, remained in place. Authorities implemented barricading in areas such as Doranda, Lower Bazar, Daily Market, Hindpiri and Kotwali areas of the city. Temporary police posts, too, were erected in many places of the city, including Chandni Masjid, Ratan Talkies, Karbala Chowk etc.

This move took place after a meeting of administrative and police officials earlier in the day. Religious leaders, too, appealed for all to maintain peace and communal harmony during this time. "Tomorrow, Friday, the Nawaz Juma should be held peacefully across the country, the message of brotherhood, love, and non-violence should be given out by Muslims across the country," Jamaat-Ulama-e-Hind President Suhaib Qasmi said.

This came after the Ranchi Police, on Sunday, warned citizens against getting carried away by any posts on online platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. "Those who are found posting or sharing such messages will be subjected to a police complaint, based on which further action will be taken," the tweet read. On June 10, the clashes took place shortly after the completion of Friday prayers, as protestors took to streets against questionable remarks by the-then BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Incidents of sloganeering, stone pelting and sporadic violence were subsequently reported from the city. (with agency inputs)