Chennai: A 30-year-old Maoist Sukar Ganjhu, who has been absconding from Jharkhand, was held by Tamil Nadu police on October 27. Jharkhand police is on their way to Chennai. There are over 14 cases registered against him.

Jharkhand police received a tip-off about his hideout and informed Tamil Nadu Police and Q branch police initiated the search. As per police sources, Ganjhu has been working at a construction site in Ennore for six months.

Also read: Anti-Maoist combing operation underway in Malkangiri of Odisha