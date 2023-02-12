Giridih (Jharkhand): In a video message, 36 migrant labourers from Jharkhand, recently raised alarm noting they were stranded in Tajikistan and had not received their salary for the last four months. The clip, which surfaced on Sunday, displayed workers huddled together in a group, as a member appealed for help from the Centre as well as the State government back home.

"We came here in October 2022. So far, we have not received any payment. A higher-up promised us payment, but backtracked later. When we later enquired about the same, he said it was not his job to pay us. Due to not receiving payment for four months, the situation back home has become extremely miserable. We appeal to the Central fovernment as well as the Jharkhand government to ensure due payment and to fly us back home," one of the group members said.

He further stated that some of the workers hailed from Hazaribagh and others came from Dhanbad and Bokaro districts. Meanwhile, when approached about the issue, Sikander Ali, a state-based social worker, who works for the welfare of migrants, said employment generation in India needed to be ensured to prevent this problem.

"Due to lack of employment, such cases are coming to the fore every day in Jharkhand. People go abroad in search of livelihood where they have to face torture. As a result, it causes them great difficulty to return home. The government needs to arrange for employment opportunities at home to stop the migration of labourers," he said.