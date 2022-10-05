Gumla (Jharkhand): A 3-year-old child died in an accident during Durga Puja on Tuesday in Ghaghra area of Gumla district in Jharkhand. During the public sacrifice in Durga Puja, a sharp blade hit a three-year-old boy leaving him seriously injured. The child was immediately taken to Ghaghra Community Health Centre, but he died on the way. The deceased is identified as Vimal Oraon son of Deepak Oraon.

Official sources said that like every year, this year also the tradition of sacrificing goats was being carried out during Durga Puja in the village. Two goats had already been sacrificed. But when the third goat was about to be slaughtered, it resisted due to which the sharp blade hit a 3-year-old standing in the crowd. The boy was immediately rushed to the hospital, but he died on the way.

The Ghaghra police were informed about the incident after which the station in-charge Amit Chaudhary reached the village and took the body into possession. The body was then sent for post-mortem. Station in-charge Amit Chaudhary said, "a heart-wrenching incident has come to the fore. A child died during Durga Puja in the Ghaghra area of the district." The parents of the deceased child were inconsolable.