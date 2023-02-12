Deoghar (Jharkhand) : Two policemen were shot dead by criminals on Saturday night in Deoghar. Both the policemen were deployed as bodyguards of a businessman. The deceased cops were identified as Santosh Yadav and Ravi Mishra. Probe is underway to find out if it was an encounter or culprits opened fire indiscriminately. This has been confirmed by Deoghar police on Sunday.

The deceased policemen were engaged in the security of fish businessman identified as Sudhakar Jha. The incident took place on Saturday at around 12.30 am in Shyamganj Road. The firing in Deoghar is seen as part of a battle for supremacy between businessmen. The fish businessman Jha was attacked by criminals who were armed with weapons and they opened fire to target the businessman. Responding to this attack, the bodyguards retaliated but were soon shot dead by the criminals.

Investigation has started in this incident of encounter in Deoghar. District SP Subhash Chandra Jat reached the spot and inspected the crime scene last night. The SP told ETV Bharat that both the jawans who were shot by the criminals in this encounter died on the spot. Both the killed cops were residents of Sahibganj.

Businessman Sudhakar Jha escaped in this attack. He said that some people have been caught by the police in this case, which is being interrogated. He said he cannot tell the immediate reason for the latest attack. The reason for the incident is said to be a fight for extortion and supremacy because fish businessman Sudhakar Jha was attacked by miscreants earlier also, sources said. For this reason, two government bodyguards were provided to him. But this time the jawans engaged in his security died in the attack.