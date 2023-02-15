Palamu (Jharkhand) : In a clash that erupted between two groups, the Palamu took immediate action and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 and dispersed the crowds. The two groups have been clashing over the installation of an entry gate in the local market in Palamu's Panki on Wednesday. As part of the prohibitory orders, normalcy is restored and situation is brought under control with the presence of teams from 3 police stations.

Action will be taken against accused, said SP CK Sinha. The police are identifying those who took part in the clashes based on the footage. For a long time, the local groups have been differing between themselves over the installation of 'toran gate'. Tension prevailed in the Panki area following the clash. The two groups armed with sticks and weapons got ready to fight.

Some of the clashing members pelted stones on the rivals. Locals passed on the information to the police about the impending clash. The police teams arrived on the spot and dispersed the crowds. Damage was caused to the roadside shops and property in the incident. The authorities initiated efforts to forge reconciliation between the two groups on the installation of the entry gate.

Also Read : Student groups at Pondicherry University clash over screening of BBC's Modi documentary