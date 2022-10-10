Baramulla: In an attempt to boost the opportunities for the local trekkers in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, the Indian Army is organizing trekking for the local trekkers. An increase in such activities holds a special value in the area, as they were once a shelling hotspot in the valley. With the ceasefire understanding between the two neighboring countries, these villages are now witnessing a ray of hope.

A 10-year-old Zaraa Khan, a student of Delhi Public School Baramulla, and a resident of Kanispora village in Jammu and Kashmir has become the first youngest trekker by covering a distance of 7kms. The trekking event was organized by the Indian Army along LoC in the Uri sector on Friday and a total of 2 trekkers took part in it. On the occasion, Zaraa thanked the Indian Army for such an adventurous event. She is hopeful of similar events being organized in the future.

Also read: J&K authorities, army organise trekking to boost mountaineering spirit

The Indian Army has been providing much-needed support for these trekking activities. The trekking activities also reflect the prevailing stability, safety, and security in the area. The avenues and opportunities will also provide a chance to explore the natural beauty of the remote areas in the valley. The local trekkers expressed their excitement and support for the move.