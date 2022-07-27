Jammu: Yasin Malik, the Chief of the banned Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front, has been admitted to RML Hospital due to fluctuation in his blood pressure, confirmed the prison officials on Wednesday. He was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail and was moved from there to the hospital.

Malik has been sentenced to life in prison by a Delhi court in a terror funding case.

