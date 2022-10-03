Srinagar: Doctors at Subdistrict hospital Beerwah in Central Kashmir's Budgam district have claimed to have extracted the world's longest tooth from a man here. The length of the tooth is 37.5 mm, said the doctor.

Block medical officer of Beerwah, Dr. Javaid Ahmad said that the tooth was extracted on Saturday from a man at SDH Beerwah and was found over 37.5 mm long. Dr. Javaid said that the local patient was complaining of pain for the last 10-15 days and when the X-ray was done, doctors told him that the tooth needs to be extracted.

"It took almost 1 hour 30 minutes to remove the tooth. In the Guinness Book of World records, the longest tooth extracted so far is 37.2 mm, and the tooth we extracted is over 37.5 mm, so it might be the longest tooth extracted so far," he added. He said the patient has been kept under observation and will soon be discharged from the hospital.