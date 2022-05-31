Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandits employed under the PM Package staged protests in different parts of Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, against the killing of a teacher in Kulgam by suspected militants on Tuesday. To register their protest, the Kashmiri pandits raised slogans against the government while demanding posting at safer places. The sit-in by protesters disrupted traffic on the national highway.

At Srinagar's Indira Nagar area, a protestor demanded posting at safer places. "These are targeted killings and people belonging to the minority community are being killed here. The majority population must stand by us." "One of our delegations had recently met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and we requested him to save us. But no security was provided to us," he added.

In south Kashmir's Qazigund town, the Kashmiri Pandit employees blocked one tube of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to protest Bala's killing. They appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter to ensure the safety of minorities.

Rajni Bala (36), who belonged to Samba district and was posted at a government school in Gopalpora, was shot dead by terrorists earlier in the day. Bala's is the second killing of a non-Muslim government employee in May. On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Budgam district's Chadoora. This is also the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month. While three victims were off-duty policemen, four were civilians.