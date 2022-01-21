Srinagar (J&K): A woman was killed and two other people injured in a devastating fire incident in Aali Kadal, a densely populated area of ​​Srinagar's Old City, on Thursday.

The fire initially broke out in a residential house in Rah-e-Bab Sahib area of Aali Kadal and in no time engulfed many nearby structures. Locals immediately started putting out the fire, during which a gas cylinder inside the house exploded with a loud blast, injuring three people. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where one of them succumbed.

A senior fire and emergency officer said that as soon as the fire was reported, a team led by Deputy Director Fire and Emergency Bashir Ahmed rushed to the spot and started extinguishing the fire. He said that the fire was brought under control with the help of seven fire tenders within an hour. However, four houses were completely reduced to ashes while one was partially damaged.

