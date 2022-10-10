Ramban: A 17-year-old girl died and six others were injured when a speedy vehicle collided head-on with a car at Duggi Pulli in Chanderkote on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban on Sunday, officials said. Police said a rashly-driven poultry vehicle on its way to Srinagar from Jammu collided head-on with a car near Duggy Pulley in Chanderkote.

The drivers of both vehicles, who were identified as Kulbeer Singh of Ganote Ramban and Muhammad Akhtar, son of Bashir Ahmad of Harog, and the occupants of the car identified as Bashir Ahmad, son of Muhammad Israil of Harog Ramban, Phoola Devi, wife of Bashir Ahmad, Zahida Begum, wife of Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Anees, son of Muhammad Akhtar and Mehmoona, daughter of Muhammad Akhtar were injured.

All the injured were shifted to District Hospital Ramban for treatment. Later the critically-injured two females (mother and her daughter) identified as Zahida Begum, 35, and Mehmoona, 17, were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu. The hospital authorities said Mehmoona succumbed to injuries at the hospital.