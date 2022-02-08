Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the posts referred to J&K Public Service Commission and (JKPSC) J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) for recruitment before October 31, 2019 and which will be filled within a year.

Last week , the J&K administration withdrew all vacancies referred to the JKPSC and JKSSB for recruitment before October 31, 2019, the day the Union Territory came into existence. LG Sinha while talking to the media on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar, said that the said posts “had to be removed due to implementation of new laws in Jammu and Kashmir, new domicile, reservation and recruitment laws but now they will be recruited under new rules”. The LG clarified that only those posts had been canceled in which the selection list of the candidates had not been framed saying “for some reason their results were not disclosed till date”.

The J&K administration, in a separate press statement also said the posts referred to PSC and SSB before 31 October 2019 which were withdrawn in view of a government order recently will be put to fresh advertisement soon for selection on a fast track basis. The decision has been met with a resistance from the political parties with BJP president Ravinder Rana urging the LG to reconsider the decision.

