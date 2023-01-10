Rajouri (J&K): In a bid to strengthen village defence following a terror attack in Dangri village, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal on Saturday visited the Baljaralan area to inspect the allotment of guns and cartridges to the Village Defence Guards (VDGs) to bolster the security of the area. In a mega exercise to revive vigilante groups armed by the government to defend against terrorist attacks, the members of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) are now being provided with SLR rifles replacing old .303 rifles.

A process of gun allotment also commenced on Saturday in the Baljaralan area of the Rajouri district and a camp was set up for the purpose. Interacting with the members of the VDGs and enquiring about their familiarity with the weapons, the deputy commissioner urged them to work for the safety and security of the people in the area.

The VDGs appealed for their special training to ensure that they are comfortable handling the weapons. The names of those who have not been provided with training have been noted down and they will be imparted training by the J&K police, Army or the CRPF soon, said the deputy commissioner. He also assured that a village-wise training programme for the VDGs will be conducted after the distribution of weapons. He stated that appropriate measures would be taken to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border district.

There are already 5,000 armed members in the district and more villagers are registering to get weapons from the police. The first of the VDCs was set up in the early 1990s in the Doda district following attacks on minority community members. Subsequently, villagers were armed in Rajouri and other districts of the Jammu region.