Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Giving a distinct twist to art, 22-year-old Aziz-ur-Rehman Srinagar crafts jewellery from animal bones. The art called bone crafting is unique to Kashmir as the focus has always been on embroidery, weaving and carpet weaving. Rehman is obsessed with making wealth out of scrap bones and wood.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "I make various things from animal bones, such as jewellery, key chains, knives, decorative items, etc." However, given his abilities, the bone craft is not the only art he is into. He also makes ornaments out of pieces of wood, including wooden decorations and calligraphy frames. "Although I have been interested in creating art and things from childhood only I began using animal bones for art from last two years," he added.

Rehman is a resident of the Gulab Bagh area of ​​Srinagar and is currently pursuing Bachelors in Fisheries at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Srinagar. "My family would not let me go out much. I did not like to sit idle. Whenever I had free time I would make things and play with tools. I also love gardening and these became my hobbies," he said.

Recalling an incident from his childhood, he said that when he saw his mother making harissa (a meat delicacy prepared in winter in Kashmir), he became fond of carving things from bones.

"On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, my mother would prepare Harissa from sacrificial meat. When my mother took out the bones, I took a big bone and cut it with a knife and carved something out of it. I was very ecstatic and fascinated at that moment," Rehman said quoting a childhood incident.

"Earlier my parents didn't support me as they thought I was wasting my time, but today they understand that I am passionate about it," he added.

"You have to be careful and make use of the right tools when working with bones because if you put pressure, bones can break. Acquiring the right tools and equipment is a one-time investment and you do not need to update regularly. In addition to that, raw material and bones are readily available," he said.

He usually collects bones from butcher shops, which cost him nothing.

"I also collect bones from trips to places like Gulmarg and Pahalgam. Collecting bones and making them into pieces of art is a process and takes time," he said adding that "bone marrow has to be removed, the flesh has to be completely taken off and the head of the bones have to be cut off because if one keeps it like that, it will take a long time for the bone to clean."

He first cuts off the heads, after that comes to the boiling session - with which the bones become stronger and stiffer. After that, the bones are dried and once they are dried, it is suitable for painting."

He does not use paint for his artwork, but to decorate them, he uses pyrography techniques. Pyrography is the freehanded art of decorating wood with burn marks resulting from the controlled application of a heated object such as a poker.