New Delhi: Khurram Parvez, a prominent human rights activist, the program coordinator for Jammu and Kashmir Coalition Civil Society (JKCCS), and chairperson of the Asian Federation against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) on terrorism-related crimes, who along with his team had been documenting blatant human rights violations taking place in the valley by both the state and the non-state actors, was arrested on November 22 and was charged under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an anti-terror law, accused of criminal conspiracy and waging war against the government.

The NIA in their statement said that Khurram had been in touch with “overground workers” of a Pakistani militant group for the last six years.



"These are baseless allegations. The whole of the valley knows and acknowledges his work. The kind of work he does reflects his respect for human rights and his commitment to safeguarding those rights without fearing for his own life," says Sammena, Khurram's wife.

When being asked about any prior information that their family had about his arrest, Sameena said, "We were taken by surprise. The NIA officials raided our house on November 22 and they were 10-12 officials and confiscated all his gadgets and a few documents. Earlier in that day, he was only detained for questioning but the news of his formal arrest came to us in the evening at around 6 pm. It was shocking for us".



Ali Mohammad Sagar, General Secretary of the National Conference says, "Till the time something comes up, we cannot comment on this. If he had done something wrong, he'll be punished and if he hasn't then he'll not be punished. If this is really a case, then the state should proceed with its legal discourse, "



He further adds that "We don't really know much about Khurram and we don't even know any of his linkages. Only the State/Government can tell about his political or any linkages if he had. It's better to know about this from the State officials itself."



Khurram is now in Delhi under the custody of NIA and his arrest is being viewed as a blatant crackdown on the human rights campaign in Kashmir. While the spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Rupert Colville, said that there was “deep concern” at the arrest of Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) but the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi responded to this statement and said that these utterances “makes baseless and unfounded allegations against law enforcement authorities and security forces of India”.

The criticism also “betrays a complete lack of understanding” on the part of the UN agency of security challenges faced by India from cross-border terror and its impact on the most fundamental human right of “right to life” for citizens, including in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

In October last year, the NIA had raided Parvez’s residence and office in Srinagar, along with the residences of several activists and journalists. Following the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani in 2016, he was charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA) by the then Mehbooba Mufti-led government.

