Srinagar: In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has imposed "a complete ban on donations through people permanently occupying particular spots within the shrines" across the Union Territory with immediate effect. The board in an order issued on Tuesday claimed that it has received a lot of complaints against people receiving "donations forcibly" and through "exploitative means" at the shrines.

"...J&K Waqf Board is in receipt of large number of complaints against some people receiving donations forcibly and through exploitative means at the Ziyarats. Despite coming from a reasonably sound economic backgrounds, such people are permanently occupying particular spots within the shrines for their activities, and there are instances when such spots are being outsourced or contracted out against receipt of large sums of money, which violates the sacrosanctity of the Ziyarats."

The board said that such "unethical practices" damage the sanctity of such sacred places, and are detrimental to the already strained finances of the J&K Waqf Board. Such pilferages are severely limiting the ability of the Waqf Board to perform basic duties of charity and carry out activities for the upliftment of the poor and disadvantaged groups of the society, and also limit the ability of Waqf to provide different facilities to the Zaireen and carry out infrastructural improvements at the Shrines, the board said in its order.

Pertinently, the board has come into existence to look after the administrative affairs of inalienable Waqfs for charitable and religious purposes. In addition to the management of properties like Business Establishments, Orchards and providing highly subsidised/free education in Schools and Darul-Ulooms, J&K Waqf Board also controls and manages the affairs of major Shrines and Mosques across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The board has also warned "such people" repeatedly to desist from these activities, as it also sends a very wrong signal to the devotees. "A complete ban is hereby ordered on all such unethical practices across the Shrines of J&K UT with immediate effect.

Central Waqf Office shall also be verifying the claims of all those performing different religious activities within the Ziyarats of J&K UT. Executive Officers and staff posted at Shrines/ Masjids are hereby directed to impose the ban strictly. Any non-compliance of the order be immediately referred to the Central Office, so that a complete ban is ordered on the entry of such elements into pious and sacred places like Ziyarats," the order read.

"Notices alongwith Helpline numbers be pasted at conspicuous places within Ziyarats requesting general public to inform about such elements. Any dereliction or laxity shown by any employee in this regard shall be viewed seriously and shall invite immediate disciplinary action," the order added.