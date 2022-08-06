Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Home Department on Saturday said that IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar upon his promotion as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) will continue to serve in the present position.

In an official order, the government stated that the post has been declared equivalent to the rank and status of that of ADGP. “In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Vijay Kumar, IPS (RR:1997), IGP Kashmir, upon his promotion to the grade of ADGP, shall continue in the present position, with the post declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by the officer,” it reads.