Gulmarg (J&K): Veteran mountaineer Radha Devi from Himachal Pradesh, is no ordinary woman. Devi, who currently works as Senior Mountaineering Instructor at the Atal Bihari Vajapayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) at Manali in Himachal Pradesh, has achieved the rare feat of being the second Indian woman to climb the summit of the Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain peak, in 1993 at the age of 19 after Bachendri Pal.

Devi, who is here participating at the Khelo India Winter Sports at ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla, is mesmerized by the beauty of the snow clad meadow. Devi has participated in several mountaineering expeditions and and sports events across the country believes that the snow slopes of her home state Himachal are no match to Gulmarg.

Facilities-Like every other tourist to Kashmir, Devi enjoys her bit of snow clad scenery. “I have participated in several events, but the beauty of Gulmarg is unmatched, the snow is abound and the facilities here are satisfactory,” Devi told ETV Bharat. She also hailed the J&K Tourism Department for the facilities put in place for the tourists including lifts for the skiers. “Back home in Manali, there are no such lifts. The government(s) should make similar arrangements and promote winter sports elsewhere,” Devi said.

Journey to Mt. Everest-Devi also recalled her journey as a mountaineer and her achievement of becoming the 2nd Indian woman to climb the summit of Everest. She said that she was part of an 18-member group from India and Nepal to start the expedition. However, only four of them could complete the expedition, she said. Before Everest, Devi also conquered Kamet and Namestang peaks in 1991 and 92 respectively.

Devi has been working at ABVIMAS Manali since 1994. Over her message to aspiring mountaineers, Devi said, "Nowadays, there is a lack of discipline among the players. We used to do everything our coach said without question. Today, this is not the case. If players want to be successful, they have to stay disciplined. We didn't have enough facilities, they have everything, they just have to work hard and be disciplined." The 3rd edition of 5-day Khelo India Winter sports at Gulmarg kicked off on Thursday.

