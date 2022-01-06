Anantnag: Hundreds of freight and passenger vehicles were stranded on both sides of the tunnel after the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed.

However, after the efforts of the authorities, a section of the national highway has been opened for traffic.

Due to snowfall in Kashmir Valley, National Highway 44, the only highway connecting the rest of the country, was closed to traffic.

Traffic on the national highway was halted after a landslide occurred at Ramban yesterday.

Authorities have already allowed the stranded vehicles to leave.

