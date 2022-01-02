Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday announced an additional Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of those who died in the stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday. With this, the families of the victims will receive a total compensation of Rs.15 lakhs

The Lieutenant Governor also chaired a high-level meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. A total of 12 persons had died and 16 were injured in the stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine. Nine of the injured have been discharged from the hospital so far. The stampede took place at around 2.15 am near Gate No. 3 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

READ: J-K: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University closed after 13 students test COVID-19 positive

Police said that as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede. The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

(ANI)