Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Bollywood actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar and noted author Perumal Murugan, whose work Mathorubhagan won the Sahitya Akademi award for translation, joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodi Yatra when it resumed from Nagrota in Jammu on Tuesday morning.

The yatra is scheduled to reach Udhampur by the end of its 130th day. The yatra has left for Udhampur from Satni Bypass in Nagrota. The actress joined Gandhi shortly after the march started from near the army garrison around 8 am amid tight security. Congress workers and supporters lined up on the road along the route to welcome the yatra.

Matondkar resigned from the Congress in September 2019 after a short association of six months and joined the Shiv Sena in 2020. Matondkar was seen interacting with Gandhi as they marched along. J&K Pradesh Congress committee president Vikar Rasool Wani, his predecessor GA Mir and former minister Abdul Hamid Karra also joined the yatra along with hundreds of others carrying tricolor in their hand.

Gandhi, who started his yatra from Kanyakumari on Sep. 7, 2022, will be covering a distance of 350 kilometers in the union territory. As per schedule, the yatra will culminate in Srinagar on Jan. 30 with a public rally to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.

The march entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday and reached Jammu city on Monday. The march is scheduled to make two night halts at Ramban and Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway before its culmination in Srinagar.