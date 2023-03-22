Bibehara Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): At around 10:20 pm on Tuesday night, when a magnitude 6.6 earthquake drove people in north India outside their houses running for safety, doctors at a hospital in Anantnag district of quake-prone Jammu and Kashmir kept their nerve intact and delivered a baby through lower-segment cesarean section.

Ever since the footage of the surgery went viral on social media, the doctors and the paramedics assisting them at the Sub-district hospital Bijbehara in Anantnag are being hailed as heroes for their bravery and composure while delivering the baby and saving the lives of the mother and the child. ''Kudos to staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly and thank god everything is alright,'' the district's chief medical officer wrote in a tweet.

The CMO also attached a video that showed how the staff focused on the surgery while everything around them was shaking due to the earthquake. The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department hailed the doctors and the paramedics for completing the surgery despite the quake. Secretary H&ME Department Bhupinder Kumar IAS extended his deep appreciation and best wishes to the Medical staff of SDH Bijbehara for this act of courage and bravery.

Netizens too were in awe of the medical team. “Kudos to such doctors who didn't flee for life with a view to save lives right in their hands at that crucial moment,” a netizen wrote while reacting to the video. “Great professional commitment; God bless them all,” wrote another user. Officials said that the Emergency LSCS (lower-segment cesarean section) procedure was going on at SDH (Sub District Hospital) Bijbehara, Anantnag at the time of the quake, which had its epicenter in Afghanistan.

At least 11 people were killed while several others were injured in Pakistan due to an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 that hit the capital Islamabad on Tuesday night.