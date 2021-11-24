Jammu (Jammu-Kashmir): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for 25 National Highway projects of a total length of 257 km in Jammu's Doda district on Wednesday.

The projects are being constructed with an investment of Rs 11,721 crores.

These projects will provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir valley. These are strategically important for swift movement of defence forces along with agricultural, industrial and socio-economic progress of the region, an official statement stated.

It further stated that the projects will connect all major roads leading to various district headquarters and will help in the generation of employment and self-employment opportunities.

"The projects will involve Rehabilitation and up-gradation of some sections, construction of Viaduct and tunnel and Rectification of black spots," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the district ahead of his arrival.

After the visits of more than 30 Union Ministers to Jammu and Kashmir in the last two months, the government is claiming significant development in the Centrally Administered Territory.

According to sources, Nitin Gadkari will announce four more national highways in Jammu and Kashmir in a few days which will be constructed in Jammu division.

