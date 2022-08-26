Udhampur: On the occasion of the three-day Sankri fair organized at Panchairi, Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh was present on the last day of the fair as the chief guest. On that very day, there was an influx at Sankri Devasthan. People from different parts of the district bowed their heads in the temple and enjoyed the fair.

On the last day, various government departments set up stalls to give information about government schemes. The employees of the departments of sericulture, agriculture, animal husbandry, etc. gave detailed information about the government schemes to the villagers. The villagers also thoroughly enjoyed the cultural programs. During this, the artists presented cultural dances, which were thoroughly enjoyed by the people.

The Union Minister, who arrived at the closing ceremony, bowed his head at the Sankri Dev temple. While addressing the gathering, he said, "During the eight years of the Modi government, Udhampur, Kathua, and Doda have become one of the most developed Lok Sabha constituencies of the country. During this period, development has taken place in the remote parts of the region which could not happen during the rule of other governments. This was possible because development without any discrimination has been the ideal of the government."

He further said that the government followed the culture of providing whatever was required for the equitable development of every sector. With this, it worked to bring the facilities to the neediest areas and give justice to all. He also dedicated the community hall made out of MP funds to the public.