New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has called for a high-level meeting at North Block on Thursday to discuss the unabated targeted killings by terror outfits in Jammu Kashmir. The meeting will chalk out a strong strategy to deal with the worsening security situation, and form a winter strategy for the security forces.

Sources told ETV Bharat that top officials of CRPF, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, officials from the state and central intelligence agencies will be present in the meeting. "Officials from State Intelligence Agency and other senior officials from MHA will be present in the meeting," officials said.

DGP CID Rashmi Ranjan Swain, who is also head of the State Intelligence Agency, will also be present in the meeting.

The meeting is taking place close on the heels of an attack carried out by terrorist organisations at Zewan in Srinagar, where three policemen were killed and several others were injured.

In the recent past, the central government had a few more rounds of meeting over the unabated killing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Intelligence agencies believe that the ongoing targeted killing by the terrorist organisations proves that they are desperate to make their presence in the region.

"Ever since Article 370 was abrogated from J&K, Pakistan backed terrorist organisations were not able to carry on subversive activities... that's why they are making soft targets like daily wage earners, migrants labourers among others," a senior official said.

The militants had also killed over a dozen civilians, including minorities and non-locals.