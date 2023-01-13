Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Jammu Airport to take stock of the security situation in the region in a high-level meeting. Senior officers of different forces and intelligence agencies will be part of the meet. Shah was received by LG Manoj Sinha at the airport. Shah's visit comes in the aftermath of the recent civilian killings in Dhangri village.

Shah is also expected to meet the family members of victims of terror attacks during his visit to the state. Ahead of his visit, migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees went on strike for 249 days following the killing of one of their colleagues by terrorists. The leaders of various political parties visited the protest site to register their solidarity with the employees.

Ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Dhangri hamlet roads have been repaired and CCTV cameras installed. Massive security arrangements have been put in place in Rajouri which has been turned into a restricted zone. The terror attacks in Rajouri had left seven people, including two children, dead and fourteen others injured.

A multi-tier security cover has been put in place comprising security personnel of the police and the CAPF, while troops of the Indian Army will also guard the higher reaches, an official said.