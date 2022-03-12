Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Unidentified gunmen on Friday shot dead a sarpanch in the Adoora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. This comes two days after a sarpanch was killed by militants on the outskirts of Srinagar city. The deceased has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Mir.

"Unidentified militants fired indiscriminately at Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah at his native village Adoora. He was not associated with any political party," a senior police officer said.

He further said, "Mir was taken to the district hospital in a critical condition, but was declared brought dead. He had bullet injuries in the abdomen."

Meanwhile, police registered a case and the area has been cordoned off to nab the assailants.

Meanwhile, the killing drew condemnations from political parties.

National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, “Shocked by the targeted killing of sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir. Political workers get killed, we offer our condolences, life goes on and then the same thing happens again. There is a mind-numbing pattern to these killings & our reactions. Sadly nothing changes.” “I can only offer my condolences to Shabir’s family & my prayers that he finds a place in Jannat. I wish his death was the last one we would see but sadly that will not be,” he added.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari termed the attack dastardly and inhumane.

“Extremely saddened by this dastardly, inhumane attack on a Sarpanch in Kulgam. I unequivocally condemn this terror attack on a grassroots political worker. This is a second attack on a Panchayat representative in the last two days in the Valley,” Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari wrote on Twitter.

Strongly condemning the killing, Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said such attacks would not be tolerated.

"Strongly condemning yet another barbaric and cowardice act wherein another public representative and the grassroots worker Shabir Ahmed Mir was killed at Odoura in Kulgam district," Thakur said.

"It's an attack on democracy and such attacks won't be tolerated. Pertinently, Shabir was not affiliated with the BJP as reported by a section of media," he added.

People's Conference Chief Sajad Lone also condemned the attack.

"Strongly condemn the killing of a BJP sarpanch in Kulgam. May the killers rot in hell," Lone said.

