Unidentified gunmen opened fire, injuring a civilian in Shopian
Published on: 5 minutes ago
Shopian: Unidentified gunmen shot and injured a civilian in Chadran Ahgam in Shopian on Wednesday, who has been identified as Farooq Ahmed Sheikh. He was injured in his leg and has been shifted to hospital, said Kashmir Zone police.
They further stated that the civilian's condition is stated to be stable.
#Terrorist fired upon one #civilian Farooq Ahmad Sheikh in Chidren, Keegam area of #Shopian. He got injury in leg & has been shifted to hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 1, 2022
(More details awaited)
