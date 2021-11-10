Srinagar: Srinagar, famous for its handicrafts, has been included in the 'UNESCO Creative City of Art and Craft', much to the delight of the administration and craft enthusiasts. It is the sixth Indian city to get the distinction, after Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Varanasi and Jaipur.

Traders as well as residents feel elevated in winning the status of Creative City, as the industry is also a reflection of the Valley's culture and heritage. Sheikh Ashiq, President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, told ETV Bharat, "This is a welcome development for the whole of Jammu and Kashmir. It will strengthen art and craft."

Syed Abid Rashid, Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, said that it was a matter of pride for Srinagar's art and craft to be included in the UNESCO list. Relevant departments played a key role in this project and ensured its inclusion in the list, he added.

UNESCO has started this exercise in 2004 under the Creative Studies Network that includes historic cities that have preserved their historical and cultural heritage.

The handicraft industry has played an important role in maintaining the historical status of Srinagar city, hence joining the UNESCO list is expected to restore the greatness of Kashmiri craft.