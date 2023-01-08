Srinagar: Since childhood, 29-year-old Adil Hasan Lone had a keen interest in acting. He had such a passion that he used to spend hours in front of the mirror imitating scenes from Bollywood movies. From school competitions to private functions, Lone used to entertain people with his acting. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Lone said, "Acting is in my blood. When I was a child, my father realised that I had the potential to be an actor. He even brought me a seven-foot mirror. I used to experiment with my expression before the mirror."

Despite hard work and trying his luck, he could not realise his dreams in the entertainment industry. He said, "I didn't have a godfather in the television industry. My father is an artisan, who works in a leather factory in Delhi. I pitched my portfolio to many famous actors and producers, but nothing happened. I also went to an acting school, but dropped out because of the high fees."

Rejected but not disheartened, Lone, along with his friends, opened a production house in Srinagar to help struggling artistes realise their dreams. He said, "I set up 'Panin Production', along with Saqib Baig and Shahbaz Mir. Saqib, who is a singer and musician, composes songs and I act in them. We have introduced many other actors as well. And since this is just the beginning, we are committed to adding more emerging actors."

He added, "I learnt acting from the streets of Delhi, but there was no one to guide me. Here we are ready to help our young actors by teaching them acting as well as featuring them in music videos. We have talented actors in Kashmir and they just need support and encouragement." Over the past two years, the production house has come up with a number of music videos, which have become instant hits on social media.

He said, "Our songs Sitam, Roosh, Waad Saryoo have become massive hits even in Kashmir. All these songs have thousands of likes and shares on social media. We have some more projects in the pipeline which hopefully Kashmiris will like too." Saqib Baig's views were not different from Lone. He said, "Good videos are coming out from Kashmir. Our videos have a message for society and the people. We request other artistes and actors of the Valley to share some messages with their videos."