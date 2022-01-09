Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): A UK-based Kashmiri man has been booked under the UAPA for allegedly carrying out anti-national activities on social media, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur under Section 13 UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act besides under IPC sections including for “promoting enmity between different groups and statements conducing to public mischief”.

“On Thursday, Kothibagh Police Station reliably learnt that Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur through his social media account and other platforms is indulging in the activities, which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and unity of India besides, he is creating fear and alarm among the masses and inciting them to commit offences, which are likely to disturb the public order," police said in a statement on Saturday.

He said Thakur, who heads the World Kashmiri Freedom Movement (WKFM), was creating fear and alarm among the masses and inciting them to commit offences that are likely to disturb public order. “This apart, a proper complaint was lodged by advocate Syed Zeeshan before Srinagar police against Muzamil Ayyub Thakur and others. In the complaint, it is alleged by him that Muzammil Ayyub at the behest of ISI and ISPR is threatening, harassing, carrying out criminal intimidation, besides being involved in cyber-crimes against the complainant,” the spokesperson said.

The statement further read: "Thakur, who heads the World Kashmiri Freedom Movement (WKFM), was creating fear and alarm among the people and inciting them to commit offences, which are likely to disturb public order. “This apart, a proper complaint was lodged by advocate Syed Zeeshan with the Srinagar police against Muzamil Ayyub Thakur and others. In the complaint, it is alleged by him that Muzammil Ayyub at the behest of ISI and ISPR is threatening, harassing, carrying out criminal intimidation, besides being involved in cyber-crimes against the complainant."

“The complaint further reads that Muzzammil Ayyub has left no stone unturned to malign his image and also threatened him not only in public but also on social media platforms,” the police said, adding, “After trying to verify his whereabouts and for his safety and security, the complainant was constrained to file the complaint before the police.”

“Accordingly, cognizance into the matter was taken and a case FIR number 01/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 153-A(b), 505 (1) (b) IPC has been registered and investigation has been initiated,” the police said.

READ: J&K lawmaker's son booked for 'hate speech'