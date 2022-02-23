Srinagar: During a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces at a check post in the Zhanpura-Khadniar area of Baramulla district of North Kashmir, two militants affiliated with The Resistance Front were arrested.

According to police sources, they have been identified as Imtiaz Ahmed and Munir Ahmed and 40 rounds of ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case in this regard and have started further investigation.

(More details awaited)