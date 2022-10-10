Srinagar (J&K): Two suspected cases of monkeypox were reported from the Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, officials said. The development has put the health authorities into alert mode. According to officials, the suspected cases are local residents of Uri who have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Also read: Delhi records three more monkeypox cases, tally rises to 12

"They have developed fever and lesions resembling monkeypox or chickenpox on their skin. Their samples have been sent to the SKIMS microbiology department,” an official said. He said that so far they cannot confirm the cases as monkeypox, but cannot rule out the disease either. "We are waiting for the reports, which will clear the confusion regarding the disease." Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although with less clinical severity. With cases being reported from a large number of countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has termed the outbreak a global health emergency.