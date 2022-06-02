Budgam: Two non-locals working as migrant laborers were fired upon by militants on Thursday in the Magraypora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, according to a senior police officer. One of them has succumbed to injuries while the other is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Soon after the attack, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Only today morning, a non-local, bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, adding one more to the string of attacks on non-locals in the valley. The victim, identified as Vijay Kumar, reportedly worked at the district's Elaquai Dehati Bank, confirmed the police officials.

