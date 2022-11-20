Srinagar: Two minor brothers were charred to death in a fire incident in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. A fire broke out in the residential house of Mohammad Akbar Khan, a resident of the Devar area of Lolab in the north Kashmir district late Saturday night, the officials said.

They said the fire immediately engulfed the whole house and adjoining structures. While the flames were doused after hectic efforts, the officials said, adding that the incident resulted in the death of Khan's two minor sons aged seven and five. (PTI)