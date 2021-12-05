Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday arrested two alleged militants associated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba. Besides cash, incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Acting on specific input regarding the presence of LeT terrorist Shahid Ahmad Gaine, a resident of Doomwani Keegam, and his close associate in Doomwani village near Rambi Ara, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police spokesman said.

However, the police said that when the search party reached the hideout of the alleged militants, they tried to flee but were successfully apprehended.

Police have identified the other arrested person as Kifayat Ayoub Ali son of Mohd Ayoub Ali, a resident of Pinjoora Shopian.

