Srinagar (J&K): The J&K police claimed to have arrested two militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday evening. As per reports, on Friday evening, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by Sopore police along with 22 RR at Shah Faisal Market Sopore.

During the CASO, suspicious movement of a person coming from bus stand in Sopore towards Shah Faisal market having a bag in his hand was noticed. He was subsequently asked to stop, but tried to flee from the spot, police said. However, he was "tactfully apprehended by the security forces", a police officer said.

The officer said upon search of the said bag, 01 Pistol, 01 Pistol magazine, some pistol rounds and an improvised explosive device (IED) were recovered. During preliminary questioning, the accused revealed his identity as Rizwan Mushtaq Wani, son of Mushtaq Ahmed Wani of Hamray Pattan, he said. Preliminary investigation has revealed the arrested person is a hybrid militant of proscribed organization LeT and was "in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on non locals, minorities, security forces and peaceful citizens", the officer said.

Accordingly, an FIR has been registered at Sopore police station under relevant sections of law. On further questioning, the apprehended militant revealed the name of one more accomplice (hybrid militant) namely Jameel Ahmad Parra, son of Habibullah Parra of Tappar Pattan, police said. This led to the arrest of the second hybrid militant in association with Baramulla police during late hours.

Some militant literature, pistol and grenades were seized. Further questioning of the arrested duo is going on and more disclosures as well as recoveries are expected, the officer added.