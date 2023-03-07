Baramulla (Jammua and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested two associates of the The Resistance Front (TRF), an alleged shadow outfit of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), from Kunzer area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, officials said. Ammunition along with incriminating material has been recovered from the possession of the arrested associates as per the officials.

A police spokesman identified the arrested accused as Khurshid Ahmad Khan son of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan son of Gh Mohi ud Din Khan- both residents of Zandpal Kunzer. As per the police spokesman, getting a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in Village Monchkhud Kunzer, joint forces of Baramulla Police and 176 Bn CRPF launched a joint operation and arrested the duo.

During CASO (cordon and search operations) the two accused were apprehended and taken into custody. From their possession, two AK 47 Magazines, 15 rounds of bullets and 20 Blank posters of banned LeT (TRF) were recovered by the security forces, added the police spokesman. He said that during questioning both suspects revealed that they are working as associates with the banned terrorist outfit LeT (TRF). The duo were immediately taken into custody.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the terrorist associate obtained these illegal ammunition with intent to carry out terrorist activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas,” police said. Police has already registered a Case under sections of Arms and UA (P) Act in Kuzner Police station.