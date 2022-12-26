Ramban (J&K): At least two persons died after a truck laden with gas cylinders rolled down into a deep gorge near the Battery Chishma area of the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. An official said that the accident took place at around 4 am when the truck bearing registration number JKO3K 3243 rolled down into a deep gorge near the Battery Chishma area.

As soon as the accident was reported, a rescue operation was launched jointly by police, QRT and Army's ROP, an official said. He said two bodies have been recovered from the spot while their identity was being ascertained. The rescue operation is still going on in the area, as the truck has rolled down deep into the gorge.