Rajouri: In a terrible road accident, two people were killed and twelve others suffered injuries after a minibus turned turtle at Kewal Turn in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, said a police official. The deceased have been identified as Shakil Ahmed, a resident of Kewal, and Badar Hussain, a resident of Kandi.

A minibus carrying 14 passengers on board turned upside down at Kewal Turn in the district. Twelve people were injured in the accident while two others succumbed to injuries, the police official said. "14 people were received at Community Health Center in Kandi, but two of them succumbed to injuries. 12 injured have been referred to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital in Rajouri," said Dr. Iqbal Malik, Block Medical Officer, Kandi.

In another tragic road accident, three members of a family were killed after a lorry lost control and ploughed into makeshift huts near Kollur Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad during the early hours of Thursday. The lorry was on the way to Chittoor from Haryana when the accident took place near Patancheru.

The driver has been absconding after the accident and a manhunt has been launched to nab the driver. The deceased have been identified as Basappa Rathore, Babu Rathore, and Kamalibhai. They were all residents of Karnataka and had been working in Hyderabad as contract laborers in the infra works for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Police said that they were living in makeshift huts near Kollur Junction.

Earlier on February 28, two persons died and several others suffered severe injuries after a speeding truck rammed into their car. The car lost control following the incident and hit a divider on the National Highway 2 in Asansol of West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the occupants were returning from Jharkhand's Dhanbad district to their home at Panagarh in West Bengal when a speeding truck rammed into the car in which they were traveling after which all the occupants, including the driver of the car, suffered serious injuries. The car was severely damaged, the police said.