Srinagar (J&K): Two militant associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday by security forces, police said.

"Police in Pulwama, along with the army and the CRPF, arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM. They have been identified as Adnan Shafi Bhat, son of Mohd Shafi Bhat, resident of Ashmander and Yawar Rashid Sheikh, son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, resident of Karimabad," police said.

Arms and ammunition including a pistol along with one magazine and 12 rounds were recovered from their possession. "During the investigation, two grenades were also recovered upon their disclosure. The arrested duo was working as associates of terror outfit JeM and was tasked to carry out attacks on non-local labourers in the area," police said. An FIR has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, a search operation was started in Marhang area of south Kashmir's Shopian district during the day. Forces personnel cordoned off the Marhang Kigam area of the district and launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of militants. A house-to-house search operation had started in the area till the time of this report.