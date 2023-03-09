Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Police has attached two officers -- Additional SP Bandipora Ashiq Tak and DSP Adil Mushtaq Shaikh -- on the charges of 'professional misconduct'. According to an order issued by the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbagh Singh, Adil Mushtaq Sheikh has been attached to the police headquarters for professional misconduct. Sources said this action has been taken against the police officer after receiving a complaint of bribery against him.

"In view of some allegations of professional misconduct, Adil Mushtaq DySP KPS-155772 (SDPO Nowgam) is hereby attached with the office of Special DG Crime, J&K till further orders," reads an order by DGP.

Adil, a resident of Baramulla district, was currently posted as SDPO of Nowgam area in Srinagar district. He was posted as DSP Traffic in Srinagar last year. In 2016, as SP Traffic, Udhampur, he imposed a fine for installing black glasses on the official vehicle of Syed Khursheed Andrabi, the then Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University. The police officer was heavily criticized for this action.

ASP Ashiq Tak was also attached on similar charges. “In the interest of administration, Shri Ashiq Hussain Tak, Addl. Superintendent of Police, Bandipora, is hereby attached with the Police Headquarters, J&K, with immediate effect”, read another order. According to the order of the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Administration, RK Goyal, the action has been taken after the consultation of the Central Internal Vigilance of the Police. The officer has been attached to the police headquarters.

Tak is among the police officers who are considered to be experts in counter-surgery. As a DSP, he played an important role in several anti-militancy operations during his posting in various districts, especially in Shopian. Police sources say that further investigation is on in the matter.