Srinagar (J&K): Two persons sustained burn injuries after an oxygen plant leaked at a Government Medical College (GMC) in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday morning.

An official identified the two injured as technicians Asif Mushtaq Bhat, 25, son of Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, a resident of Delina Baramulla, and Mohammad Saleem Khan, 30, son of Ghulam Nabi Khan, a resident of Kandli Bagh, Baramulla.

Both were referred to a Srinagar hospital for further treatment, the official added.