Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir): Two residential houses and some shops were damaged on Thursday after a landslide occurred in the Noorabad area of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. There was no report of any casualty to any inmates in the incident.

Confirming the development, Tehsildar Damhal Hanjipora said that the landslide took place in the Shalmachi Yarikhah area of Noorabad in which three to five shops belonging to one Fayaz Ahmad Hajam and Abdul Majeed Hajam got damaged. Besides, two residential houses also suffered partial damage in the incident, he added.

He said that part of the debris has blocked the road passing through the area. The concerned officials of district administration Kulgam rushed to the spot to ascertain the facts, he said. The district administration Kulgam is monitoring the situation, the Tehsildar said adding that the affected people in the landslide have been shifted to safer places.

All possible assistance is being provided to them, he added. The men and machinery have also been pressed into service to restore the road for vehicular traffic. While the cause of the landslide was not officially established, Iqbal Ahmad, a local blamed a leak of a drinking water pipeline passing close to the houses.

Iqbal demanded that the pipelines should be immediately shifted through an alternative route and that the affected families be appropriately compensated for the damage. As per the locals, the landslide occurred at around 2 pm on Thursday after which the local volunteers swung into action and shifted the inmates to safer places. An official said that all possible assistance under the Red Cross and SDRF including food kits and blankets are being provided to the affected families.