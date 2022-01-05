Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Two houseboats were gutted in a fire that broke out in Srinagar's Dal Lake in the wee hours of Wednesday, Kashmir Houseboat Association spokesman Yaqub Dinu said.

According to Dinu, a massive fire broke out in the two houseboats belonging to Bashir Ahmed Badiari and Munir Ahmed in the wee hours of the Wednesday following which the two houseboats were reduced to ashes and all the property in the two houseboats was also burned.

According to Dinu, the loss per houseboat is approximately Rs 2 crore and a maximum of Rs 4 crore will be needed to reconstruct both boats.

He has appealed to the administration to provide compensation to both the houseboat owners.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police are investigating the cause of the fire, he said