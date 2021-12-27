Srinagar: Pulwama police have claimed to have arrested two associates of the Jaish-e-Muhammad militant outfit. According to police, ammunition was also recovered from them.

The two accused were arrested in a joint operation by Pulwama police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 182 Battalion CRPF, following a tip-off.

According to police, the accused were in contact with commanders of the Jaish-e-Muhammad militant group and were involved in transporting arms and ammunition and providing other logistical support to strengthen the militant network.

The arrested persons have been identified as Adil Ali, a resident of Achhan, Pulwama and Asif Gulzar of Darpura, Pulwama.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC at the Liter police station. An investigation into the matter is underway.

