Srinagar: A CRPF personnel was injured on Saturday evening after militants lobbed grenades at paramilitary forces at Shopian and Tral areas of south Kashmir, police said.

"At about 8:10 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the camp of 178 Battalion of the CRPF at Babapora in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir's Shopian district," a police official said. He said one personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in the grenade explosion. In a similar incident, militants tossed a grenade at a CRPF Camp in the Tral area of southern Pulwama district. Cases have been registered in the matter and further investigations are underway. More details are awaited.

